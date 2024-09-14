 
Prince William turns down Kate Middleton's sweet wish on big day

Prince William snubs Kate Middleton despite her emotional pleas, source

September 14, 2024

Prince William turns down Kate Middleton’s sweet wish on big day
Prince William turns down Kate Middleton’s sweet wish on big day

Prince William turned down Kate Middleton’s sweet wish despite her pleas, a new report has revealed.

According to a news report, the Princess of Wales have been encouraging her husband to end his rift with Harry, the Duke of Sussex, ever since the two met at their uncle’s funeral in UK.

The report claimed that Kate, who recently revealed that she is now cancer-free, wants to play the role of a “mediator” between William, and her brother-in-law, Harry, on his milestone birthday.

“Kate has always been a mediator and she always sees fairness, so I’m sure she wants nothing more than for William to reach out and wish Harry a happy 40th birthday, and for them to make amends and have a relationship again,” Paul Burrell, former royal butler who served Princess Diana for almost 10 years, said.

However, snubbing his wife’s wishes, William has decided not to give a call to his estranged brother, Prince Harry, to wish him on his 40th birthday.

A recent report by The Mirror revealed that William has no intention of celebrating his only brother’s birth anniversary.

The Prince of Wales “will not mark the day in any way, highlighting the gaping chasm that still exists between them,” the publication stated.

“Before, they always ¬celebrated major milestones together but there will be no transatlantic call between to the two on Harry’s big day,” the insider added. 

