Hugh Grant unveils he agreed doing 'Bridget Jones 4' on one condition

Hugh Grant played love interest of Renee Zellweger in first two part of 'Bridget Jones' movie

September 14, 2024

Hugh Grant recently unveiled that he agreed to do the fourth Bridget Jones film titled as Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy on one certain condition.

The 64-year-old actor, who played the love interest of Renee Zellweger in the first two parts, did not reprise his role in the threequel where his character appeared to be killed off.

Now, Grant, while talking about the storyline to Vanity Fair, said that he “really couldn’t fit” his character in and just didn’t belong, “So I stepped aside,” he shared.

The English actor, however, shared that he agreed to take part in the forthcoming film after rewriting his part. According to the actor, he “loved the script” and it "made him cry".

“I wanted to help with this one," the Unfrosted actor said, adding, “But really there’s no part for Daniel Cleaver in it at all.”

“They wanted him in it, and in the end, they’d done something I wasn’t crazy about,” he went on to say, explaining that due being allowed writing “some scenes”, he will return.

Set to be released in 2025, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy will see Bridget as a widow in her 50s with two children following Mark’s death.   

