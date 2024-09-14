 
Ashley Parks gets candid on THAT dance scene in 'Emily in Paris' season 4

Ashley Park had to live out "every actor's worst nightmare" since she had to do a topless performance in Emily in Paris season 4.

Park’s character Mindy was equally terrified of the topless performance at Crazy Horse - a Parisian cabaret known for its nude female dancers - but she does it to earn the money needed for her team to join Eurovision.

In the funny scene, Mindy manages to avoid being naked with Emily’s help. Emily throws her small bags from off stage so she can cover up.

Opening up about the scene, Park told People, "We have this recurrent memory of being onstage, not knowing what you're doing, in your underwear. And that is what I was living out actually, but surrounded by the most beautiful dancers in the world around me."

"It was so stressful and so hard to do. If it had not been for the choreographer, Kyle Hanagami, coming in and my team around me, I don't think I would've gotten through it," she shared.

However, the actress is ultimately "actually really proud of [the scene] now," since it "will never forget doing."

Emily in Paris season 4, starring Lily Colins, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, and more alongside Ashley Parks, is streaming on Netflix.

