John Legend speaks out against hateful speech

John Legend is raising his voice against baseless claims peddled by some top politicians in the U.S. about immigrants, particularly Haitians.



Taking to social media, the All of Me singer spread the message of love and called out the hateful speeches which said they are eating people's pets in his hometown, Springfield.

He urged his followers to "love one another" and have "the same kind of grace that we would want our ancestors to have when they moved here with our Haitian brothers and sisters."

"Nobody's eating cats. Nobody's eating dogs. We all just want to live and flourish and raise our families in a healthy and safe environment," the father-of-four said.

According to Springfield's official website, the total immigrant population in Clark County is approximately 12,000 to 15,000 people.

However, the Grammy winner admitted the increase in population would put a strain on the city's resources.

But he noted, "But the bottom line is these people came to Springfield because there were jobs for them, and they were willing to work."

The 45-year-old continued, "They wanted to live the American dream, just like your German ancestors, your Irish ancestors, your Italian ancestors, your Jewish ancestors."

"Your Jamaican ancestors, your Polish ancestors - all these ancestors who moved to this country."

"John R. Stevens [his birth name] from Springfield signing off." He also changed his display name on Instagram to "John R Stephens - Springfield, Ohio," John concluded.