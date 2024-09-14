Sabrina Carpenter dishes out interesting details behind song 'Espresso'

Sabrina Carpenter has dished out interesting details behind her hit song Espresso.



The 25-year-old singer unveiled in an interview with W Magazine the place where she wrote her hit song, which could be considered the most unexpected place for fans.

While talking about it, Carpenter stated that she wrote her song in a "ghost town" in France.

"I was in a ghost town that had one little creperie down the road," the Please Please Please hitmaker said, adding. "I had my shot of espresso, and then I might have had some champagne, and before I knew it the song was written."



The singer, who recently bagged her first VMA ever for the same song, went on to explain that she wrote the track during a 10-day break from opening for Taylor Swift's sold-out Eras Tour.

The Taste star expressed her happiness about her song success, saying, "I definitely hear it now in every car I get into, and being on the radio, to me, is still - it's like fate. You have to be at the right place at the right time."

Carpenter, whose Espresso has been named the UK's song of the summer 2024, will kick off her Short n' Sweet tour in different countries from this month, which will continue till March 2025.