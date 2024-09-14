Ana de Armas looks back on unusual 'Eden' moment

Ana de Armas plays the baroness in Ron Howard's 'Eden'

Eden star Ana de Armas wouldn’t miss a call from Hollywood boss Ron Howard, even for the sake of a wedding.

Ana’s new film Eden, which the phone call was about, stars her in the role of an heiress everyone calls “the baroness,” The actress joined Jude Law, Vanessa Kirby, Sydney Sweeny and more in the film, which depicts the real story of the first few settlers of the Galápagos island of Floreana.

The Academy Award-winning director called the actress about the role when she was at a wedding. She told People, "I never saw those people getting married because I was on the phone with Ron. Do you remember that? When then you [said], 'I can't hear you.' "

In the movie, Law and Kirby play a German couple living on the island in isolation. However, their peaceful way of living is threatened when the baroness arrives with two obedient hunks to build a luxury hotel at the island. Meanwhile, Sweeney and her husband, played by Daniel Brühl, also add to the increasing population at the island.

The Deep Water actress said of the plot: "I couldn't believe how crazy it is and how relatable it is as well nowadays.”

Ana de Armas also shared the discussions she had with Ron about her character: "We talked about the baroness and I told [Ron] how I felt and all these things that I was already imagining. And from day one, there was great communication and back and forth and I was like, 'This might be the end of my career, but it looks like fun, so I'm going to go for it.'”