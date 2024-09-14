Demi Moore gives fresh update on ex-husband Bruce Willis dementia diagnosis

Demi Moore just gave insights into her ex-husband, Bruce Willis’ health after he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023.

Th 61-year-old actress, who recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, revealed that even though there is no change in the actor’s diagnosis, Moore has an overall positive stance regarding the situation.

Barrymore spoke to The Substance star about Willis’ surprise appearance on the 2003 movie Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, in which, the two co-starred.

The host of the show, recalled, "When we did Charlie's Angels, Bruce came and played on it, and he opens up the film. And we got to work with him.

"I mean, I used to know him when he was a bartender at Cafe Central! I've known him my whole life, too," she added and then proceeded to ask, "How is he right now?"

Moore replied: "Given the givens, he's in a stable place.”

Sharing the advice she always gives her daughters, Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, she said, "What I say to my kids is you meet them where they're at.

"You don't hold on to who they were or what you want them to be, but who they are in this moment. And from that, there is such beauty and joy and loving and sweetness,” Demi Moore concluded.