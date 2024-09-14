 
Hailey Bieber showers love on Justin Bieber on key date

Hailey Bieber puts a heartwarming display in a wish for her husband

By
Web Desk
|

September 14, 2024

Justin and Hailey Bieber have been happily married for six years, and on their sixth anniversary, the pop icon's wife is paying her tributes.

Sharing a series of photos, the American model gave fans an insight into how much love they have for each other.

In one of the heartwarming pictures, the couple was seen locking lips, and the 27-year-old captioned the post, "6 years????????," adding, "Love you, baby."

The warmth in her posts was similar to what Justin's had in his tribute last year when he called his wife "the most precious, my beloved."

"You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations," the Baby singer captioned

“So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being.”

In the meantime, a new member added to the family of two as Justin and Hailey welcomed their first baby son Jack Blues, last month.

