Zendaya's stylist reveals secret to her head turning red carpet outfits

Zendaya has time and again left onlookers in awe with her red carpet looks

Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach has revealed the secret to making heads turn at red carpets.

“Confidence. It’s all about confidence. You can wear anything you want no matter your size, age, anything. It’s all about confidence,” he told People.

The stylist said fans “can learn all about that” from his new book titled How to Build a Fashion Icon: Notes on Confidence from the World's Only Image Architect.

Roach also talked about Zendaya’s outstanding outfits, saying that he can’t pick a favorite.

“I can’t say I have a favorite because they all mean so much. We’ve been together for over a decade, and we’ve just done so many looks,” he said.

“There are some ones that are super special, but it’s like calling out your favorite child. You should never do that,” he added.

Fans will remember the Dune star’s famous metallic robot look from the premiere of Dune: Part Two.

Zendaya discussed the bodysuit after the premiere in a Vogue interview, saying, “Immediately after wearing it for 10 minutes or less than that, I got really lightheaded. The metal conducts and holds onto heat very quickly and traps it in. I’m wearing a complete bodysuit.”