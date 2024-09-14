Barbara Eden reveals how she maintains trim figure at 93

Barbara Eden proves age is just a number as she maintains her trim figure at 93.

In an interview with Fox News on Saturday, the I Dream of Jeannie actress revealed that she relies on exercise to look and feel youthful.

“I used to do spinning classes and then do weights with a trainer,” said Barbara. “When COVID hit, that ended my heavy workouts. Now I have a stationary bicycle and I lift five pounds. I use very lightweight weights, but they’re good for your bones.”

Barbara shared that she tries different activities to stay fit and healthy.

“I remember when aerobics was all the rage,” she said. “It was good for you. I tried it, but no, it wasn’t for me. But walking? Now that’s another thing. If you can walk briskly, which suits me just fine, that’s good for you. It’s good for your knees and ankles. I find it better than running.”

The classic sitcom star added that she also eats her favorite foods as part of a moderate approach, saying, “I love Italian food. German too. I love schnitzel, especially when you squeeze lemon on it. It’s delicious. And of course, growing up in San Francisco, we had absolutely the best Italian and Chinese food ever.”

“I’m also a sugar eater,” Barbara confessed. “I like sweets. I like key lime pie. My sister brought me one for my birthday. I also like angel food cake. I make my own angel food cake and then put a very sharp, sweet lemon icing on it. And chocolates, of course. I love them. You can’t miss with me really. You want to give me something? Just give me anything sweet.”