 
Geo News

Kevin Costner seeks these qualities in girlfriend: Source

Kevin Costner is reportedly seeking a new life partner after Christine Baumgartner divorce

By
Web Desk
|

September 14, 2024

Photo: Kevin Costner seeks these qualities in girlfriend: Source
Photo: Kevin Costner seeks these qualities in girlfriend: Source

Kevin Costner seemingly has high standards when it comes to romance.

As fans will be aware, the Yellowstone hitmaker is in search of a new partner after his divorce from Christine Baumgartner earlier this year.

Now, an insider dished to Life & Style that the 69-year-old American filmmaker and actor needs a real partner in his life, and not just a caretaker.

The insider kicked off the argument by stating, He’s got his older daughters, who are utterly devoted to him and will make sure to take care of him in old age.”

They also noted, “But that’s not enough for Kevin and everybody knows it,” adding, “He likes living with a woman.”

“Kevin’s not opposed to dating an actress, but he wants a woman who wants to be loved — not one who’s on the fence about having a real relationship,” the source also addressed.

They even shared, “She must love kids, have a career of some kind, and she must be open to signing a prenup,” continuing, “There’s no wiggle room on that one,” after which they concluded from the chat. 

Tom Holland planning for Zendaya wedding: Report
Tom Holland planning for Zendaya wedding: Report
Zendaya's stylist reveals secret to her head turning red carpet outfits
Zendaya's stylist reveals secret to her head turning red carpet outfits
Hailey Bieber showers love on Justin Bieber on key date
Hailey Bieber showers love on Justin Bieber on key date
Kim Kardashian giving crush VIP treatment: Source
Kim Kardashian giving crush VIP treatment: Source
Demi Moore gives fresh update on ex-husband Bruce Willis dementia diagnosis
Demi Moore gives fresh update on ex-husband Bruce Willis dementia diagnosis
Elton John saves latest album from going 'up in the air'
Elton John saves latest album from going 'up in the air'
Aidan Turner talks 'Rivals' nod to shirtless scene in 'Poldark'
Aidan Turner talks 'Rivals' nod to shirtless scene in 'Poldark'
John Legend speaks out against hateful speech video
John Legend speaks out against hateful speech