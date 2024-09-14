Photo: Kevin Costner seeks these qualities in girlfriend: Source

Kevin Costner seemingly has high standards when it comes to romance.

As fans will be aware, the Yellowstone hitmaker is in search of a new partner after his divorce from Christine Baumgartner earlier this year.

Now, an insider dished to Life & Style that the 69-year-old American filmmaker and actor needs a real partner in his life, and not just a caretaker.

The insider kicked off the argument by stating, He’s got his older daughters, who are utterly devoted to him and will make sure to take care of him in old age.”

They also noted, “But that’s not enough for Kevin and everybody knows it,” adding, “He likes living with a woman.”

“Kevin’s not opposed to dating an actress, but he wants a woman who wants to be loved — not one who’s on the fence about having a real relationship,” the source also addressed.

They even shared, “She must love kids, have a career of some kind, and she must be open to signing a prenup,” continuing, “There’s no wiggle room on that one,” after which they concluded from the chat.