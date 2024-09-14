Nicky Jam details how he 'keeps battling bad days' to make music

Nicky Jam just revealed how he utilizes music to find himself.

After working on his latest album, behind which he has spent countess sleepless nights, the 43-year-old popular artist released his eighth studio album, Insomnio, which is Spanish for Insomnia.

And even though the reggaetón star lives up to the reputation of his upbeat songs with his latest album too, however, the lyrics to his tracks holder deeper meaning in Insomnio.

"I used this album to talk about the situation that I was going through. Whether it was my love life, whether it was my drinking, partying, and all that stuff. I really didn't sleep for most of the time of these last two years," Nicky Jam revealed to PEOPLE, as he spoke of what inspired the album.

Insomnio, a 14-track long album, was composed at a time when the singer-songwriter was in a rather dark place, struggling with a drinking addiction.

As the singer-songwriter spoke of his struggles that have also been detailed in his 2018 documentary, Nicky Jam: El Ganador, he noted, "The reality of everything is that people, because they saw that documentary, they think my life is just... I'm already fixed and everything's OK. That's not the way it works. You keep battling. You have your good days, your bad days, your bad moments, and that's what it's all about."