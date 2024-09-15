 
Geo News

Prince Harry demands ‘electric shocks' to get rid of Meghan Markle video

Prince Harry is not comfortable with the ideal of Meghan Markle and acting

By
Web Desk
|

September 15, 2024

Prince Harry admits watching Meghan Markle getting cozy with her co-stars on screen has not been a delight sight in the past.

The former actress, who played the role of Rachel Zane on TV show ‘Suits,’ did not make Harry happy over her intimate scenes.

The Duke of Sussex admitted if his agony in memoir ‘Spare’: "I'd witnessed her and a castmate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room. I didn't need to see such things live." He even joked about needing "electric shock therapy" to deal with the images etched into his mind

This comes as Tom Bower revealed Palace made ‘Suits’ change scripts to make Meghan Markle’s presence on screen more Royal-friendly.

He revealed: "Scripts were thereafter forwarded to Kensington Palace for approval. Orders for changes of words were sent back from London to Los Angeles. The most important demand concerned Meghan's last scene at her 'wedding' to Mike. No photographs, the Palace ordered, were to be shot of Meghan wearing a wedding dress. Between filming, she was always to wear a jacket over the dress. The atmosphere in the studio changed."

