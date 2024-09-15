Gene Simmons gushes over how Linkin Park comeback 'breaks the rules'

Gene Simmons, an icon from the popular band, KISS, just supported Linkin Park’s comeback!

As critics voiced their opinion, particularly against the new vocalist, Emily Armstrong, who replaced the late legend Chester Bennington, Simmons stated how the band should be given a chance to prove themselves.

The Burn It Down hitmakers announced their comeback this month, seven years after the death of their vocalist. Ever since Armstrong has joined, Linkin Park has already played a number of sold-out concerts.

Even though, many praised the band for harnessing the new singer’s vocals, others believe that there can be no Linkin Park without the beloved Bennington.

Simmons, however, thinks that the band is doing great job with respect to the ticket sales and even referred to some other bands who successfully continued after a beloved member left.

"I listened. I saw some videos. The new female singer, great! She fits the band. She sounds great and good luck to them,” he told Forbes.

Simmons continued, "Life is short. Go out there and live it up, enjoy it. Linkin Park got fans. They want to hear the songs and the music. Why not? There are bands that tour, Lynyrd Skynyrd, lots of bands that barely have any original members or no original members. People want to hear those songs.”

"I love it. It breaks the rules because when you think about the rules – AC/DC, we took them out on their first tour, people said they couldn't survive without Bon Scott. That's the voice!” he added.

Gene Simmons further noted, "Well, actually they did survive and they got bigger. Van Halen – a band I supposedly discovered or found, they had signed to me and all that – and I personally preferred the Roth-era Van Halen. It was great. There was nobody like him, it changed what lead singers were. Once Roth left, 'Oh boy, that's the end of it.' No, actually they literally got bigger with Sammy Hagar."