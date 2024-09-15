Celine Dion ready for 'meaningful romance' amid SPS battle: Source

 
Celine Dion ready for 'meaningful romance' amid SPS battle

Celine Dion is reportedly back on the dating market as she continues to battle 'Stiff Person Sydrome'

Web Desk
September 15, 2024

Celine Dion is reportedly open to date after the death of her beloved husband, René Angélil.

Previously, it was reported by Life & Style, Celine had “agreed to let her friends set her up” with some new beau.

These reports were recently confirmed by an insider privy to In Touch Weekly, who claimed, “It’s been eight years since René [Angélil] died, her boys are older and more independent, and she’s doing better and making plans again.”

For those unversed, the songtress, who is known for her powerful voice shares three children with late husband René Angélil, who met his demise in 2016 after battling throat cancer. These are Rene-Charles and twins, Nelson and Eddy.

“The one thing that’s missing in her life is romance,” the source continued and noted, “Céline wants someone in her life and even if it’s just companionship and a nice friendship, less physical in nature, that’s okay.”

As fans will be aware, Celine is currently battling a rare autoimmune condition know as Stiff Person Sydrome (SPS), but “Still, she feels she has the energy to maintain a more meaningful relationship,” the confidante declared.

“René was everything to her, but she knows he wouldn’t want her to be lonely. It would be nice to have a special person to have dinner with,” they concluded. 

