Mariah Carey spends family time with daughters at THIS monument

Mariah Carey went on a trip with her 13-year-old twin daughters, Moroccan and Monroe

September 15, 2024

Mariah Carey just documented a fun trip with her daughters!

On September 14, the five-time Grammy award winner, shared some delightful pictures of herself and her 13-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

As the mother-daughter trio embarked on their trip in Beijing to the Great Wall of China, the All I Want For Christmas Is You hitmaker, wrapped her arms around both her children to pose for a snap.

The 55-year-old singer and songwriter trekked the monumental place in a glam black dress, butterfly jewelry, matching sunglasses and heels.

Even though a woman can never go wrong with heels, Carey seemed to regret her decision, that she expressed via her official X, formerly Twitter account.

“At the Great Wall of China! Someone should’ve warned me about heels,” the Emotions crooner captioned the three pictures she uploaded.

However, she also admitted how she still would’ve ditched comfort for style, adding in parenthesis, “not that I would’ve listened.”

Additionally, Mariah Carey also uploaded the same pictures on her official Instagram feed and captioned the upload, “It really is great! (butterfly emoji).”

