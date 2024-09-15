 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez 'leans on' Leah Remini after Ben Affleck 'torture': Source

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly reconnected with BFF Leah Remini amid Ben Affleck divorce

By
Web Desk
|

September 15, 2024

Photo: Jennifer Lopez leans on Leah Remini after Ben Affleck torture: Source
Photo: Jennifer Lopez 'leans on' Leah Remini after Ben Affleck 'torture': Source

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly leaning on close pal, Leah Remini, amid Ben Affleck divorce.

As fans will be aware, the duo, who happened to be great friends in the past, have reportedly reconnected in the wake of Jennifer Lopez’s divorce from husband of two years.

Now, an insider shared with In Touch Weekly, “They’re back on great terms again and closer than ever and she’s now assumed being J. Lo’s de facto divorce coach.”

The source also addressed, “Leah is an extremely tough character, she’s had to be after all the stress she’s endured at the hands of Scientology.”

“Her no-nonsense, don’t take any crap kind of attitude is music to J. Lo’s ears right now because she spent so many months being tortured by Ben over the prospect of a potential reunion,” the source continued of the problematic love life of the On The Floor crooner.

In conclusion, the source pointed out that Leah is “more than happy to take it on and give her all the support she needs. All of J. Lo’s friends are disgusted by Ben right now and Leah is no exception.”

Prince Harry ‘fuss free' entry to UK requires ‘ribbon cutting' video
Prince Harry ‘fuss free' entry to UK requires ‘ribbon cutting'
Ben Affleck ready to fight back after Jennifer Lopez's games: Source
Ben Affleck ready to fight back after Jennifer Lopez's games: Source
Mariah Carey spends family time with daughters at THIS monument
Mariah Carey spends family time with daughters at THIS monument
Justin Bieber to 'spread love' for Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco: Report
Justin Bieber to 'spread love' for Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco: Report
Celine Dion ready for 'meaningful romance' amid SPS battle: Source
Celine Dion ready for 'meaningful romance' amid SPS battle: Source
Gene Simmons gushes over how Linkin Park comeback 'breaks the rules'
Gene Simmons gushes over how Linkin Park comeback 'breaks the rules'
Amal Clooney 'completes' George Clooney's life
Amal Clooney 'completes' George Clooney's life
Este Haim on Taylor Swift: 'Deserves every award'
Este Haim on Taylor Swift: 'Deserves every award'