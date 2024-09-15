Photo: Jennifer Lopez 'leans on' Leah Remini after Ben Affleck 'torture': Source

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly leaning on close pal, Leah Remini, amid Ben Affleck divorce.

As fans will be aware, the duo, who happened to be great friends in the past, have reportedly reconnected in the wake of Jennifer Lopez’s divorce from husband of two years.

Now, an insider shared with In Touch Weekly, “They’re back on great terms again and closer than ever and she’s now assumed being J. Lo’s de facto divorce coach.”

The source also addressed, “Leah is an extremely tough character, she’s had to be after all the stress she’s endured at the hands of Scientology.”

“Her no-nonsense, don’t take any crap kind of attitude is music to J. Lo’s ears right now because she spent so many months being tortured by Ben over the prospect of a potential reunion,” the source continued of the problematic love life of the On The Floor crooner.

In conclusion, the source pointed out that Leah is “more than happy to take it on and give her all the support she needs. All of J. Lo’s friends are disgusted by Ben right now and Leah is no exception.”