Ben Affleck ready to fight back after Jennifer Lopez's games: Source

Ben Affleck was reportedly holding back against Jennifer Lopez as she 'tore him down in the press'

September 15, 2024

Ben Affleck reportedly planning to speak up against Jennifer Lopez’s false accusations.

While the couple is going through a divorce after a marriage of almost two years, a new report by In Touch Weekly revealed the lesser-known aspects of their messy split.

Speaking of the Daredevil actor, a tipster revealed to the outlet, “Ben is sick and tired of her games, he’s been trying to play nice.”

They also added that Ben is done with being the bad guy in their story while Jennifer gets to play the victim.

Reportedly, he wanted to get out of this relationship without causing her any harm, “but she’s pushed him beyond his limit and he’s ready to fight back.”

“He knew she would get angry, but he didn’t expect her to get this nasty,” the insider noted.

In conclusion, the source addressed that “it’s obvious to him that she’s gone on this vicious rampage to tear him down in the press, having her people call him a ‘triple-A a******’ was shocking to him, but she hasn’t stopped there.” 

