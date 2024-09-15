Photo: Brad Pitt annoyed by Angelina Jolie's presence at awards ceremony: Source

Brad Pitt is reportedly bothered by possibility of running into Angelina Jolie at Oscars.

Recently, an insider shared with In Touch Weekly, “Brad’s pretty accustomed to being the toast of awards season every year, thanks to his production company, Plan B, that always manages to win something.”

The source went on to mention, “But what he isn’t used to is having Angelina there.”

Speaking of their messy divorce, the source said of the Mr. and Mrs. Smith duo that “since their split she’s kept her distance.”

The confidante also claimed, “She’s never been a big Hollywood schmoozer, but this year is different because all the talk is that her film’s in the running,” adding, “That means she’s making her presence on the scene very felt."

Before signing off from the chat, the source even stated, “The possibility of having to run into her is annoying, but what really bugs him is the idea that she’s marching around town like she’s the queen bee.”

This comes after Brad crossed paths with Angelina Jolie during Venice Film Festival, where she received an eight-minute standing ovation at the premiere of her biopic, Maria.