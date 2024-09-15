Prince Harry shows ‘trouble in paradise' as Meghan loses touch

Prince Harry has hinted all is not okay between him and wife Meghan Markle as he chimes in his 40th birthday.



The Duke of Sussex, who is reportedly going on an all boys trip to celebrate his special day, failed to also mentioned Meghan while he heaped praises on his kids during a recent BBC interview.

Speaking about Harry’s unusual behaviour, royal author Hugo Vickers notes: "It is surprising that he didn't mention his wife as he has a habit of doing so, so I can see how that leads us to speculate things are not rosy in that particular quarter.”

"This birthday will be a time for him to look back and forward, I hope in a sense he will pause and think about the things he's said and done that have been extremely damaging to relations with his own family and isolated him,” he added.

The author also mentioned how Harry and Meghan earn most of their publicity through the Royal brand.

He noted: "The press are interested in them now but that won't last forever. I think he will be reflecting on that," he said.