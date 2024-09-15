Meghan Markle afraid of introducing father to Prince Harry ?

Meghan Markle did not want Prince Harry to meet her father, it is conjectured.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is now not on speaking terms with her estranged dad, Thomas Markle, has never introduced him to Prince Harry.

Commenting upon the odd course of actions, Royal expert Ingrid Seward notes: "I think what people really disliked is that [Harry] dissed his family.

"I think, the book Spare might have earned him millions but gosh, he's paid for it. Oh, he's paying for it still.

She adds: "And I think, especially among the Americans that I know, they hate the idea that he dissed his family, he doesn't speak to his family, doesn't speak to his brother, has never met Meghan's father.

"I mean it's very strange. Is Meghan ashamed of her father? Why hasn't Harry met him?

"This sort of distancing from family, people find that very alienating.

"It's quite the opposite to what William and Kate were showing in their most recent video."