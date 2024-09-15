Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez sighted together first time since divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had their first official get-together since divorce along with their kids from previous marriages.

The once-It couple grabbed lunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday and were joined by two of his three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner—Samuel, 12, and Seraphina, 15— and Lopez's 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

A source spilled to Page Six about the reunion immediately as it unfolded, claiming, “Ben and JLo are currently at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel holding hands and kissing. The kids are with them but at a separate table.”

As per pictures that emerged on the internet, Affleck, 52, leaned in closer to Lopez, 55, while he gestured with his arm.

Later during the reunion, Lopez could be seen having a seemingly intense conversation in a car parked outside of the building.

The Love Don't Cost A Thing songstress was dressed in a black crop top and jeans for the outing while Affleck kept it casual in a jeans and blue button-down shirt which he left untucked.

Lopez wore her engagement ring from Affleck despite formally filing for divorce last month, paired with a gold 'Jennifer' band on her wedding finger.

The sighting comes after Affleck made headlines with his endearing gesture towards his best friend Matt Damon's wife Luciana as he planted a kiss on her just days after JLo was spotted holding Damon's hand at Unstoppable afterparty.



Affleck did not mark his presence at the film's premiere or the afterparty despite being the producer. Lopez also had a 20-minute deep conversation with Damon that night.

Lopez previously stopped by Affleck's favourite fast food eatery in Los Angeles on Monday.