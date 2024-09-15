Britney Spears feeling nostalgic on her sons’ birthday month

Britney Spears is in awe of old times with her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James as their birthdays just passed.

The Grammy winner, 42, took to IG with a carousel of pictures from their childhood as her eldest son, Preston, turned 19 on September 14 while Jayden James turned 18 on September 12.

"This month is my boys’ birthdays !!! Happy Birthday ???? babies and I hope you get all your wishes and more !!!" she captioned the Saturday post.

She went on to add, "Psss does anyone have any clue why we’re all looking up ???," referencing the first picture that showed the Womanizer songstress in dark hair as she carried one of her then-young boys in her arms.

The pop star shares her two kids with ex-husband Kevin Federline, who she pays child support after both her sons moved to his Hawaii house in 2023 following their resentment over her social media activities.



It was revealed in May 2023 that Spears and the kids hadn’t spent time together in “well over a year.”



Sources told TMZ that Federline and Spears agreed in their divorce settlement that child support for Jayden would continue until he turned 18 or graduated from high school—which is likely this November.

Federline also has two more children with his current wife, Victoria Prince. At the time, Page Six confirmed that Spears did not object to her sons leaving her.

The birthday tribute comes after her sons considered a reconciliation on Mother's Day and spoke over a phone call.

“And the phone call was a good sign and a step in the right direction, but it’s a process that takes more than just a phone call to accomplish,” Federline’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told Page Six in June.