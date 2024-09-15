Kate Middleton's transformation into the Firm's Meghan Markle sparks fears

Fears the Royal Family has been harboring regarding Kate Middleton and the chances of her turning into Meghan Markle have just been exposed.

Everything has been shared by royal commentator Richard Eden, in his interview with the Palace Confidential, Mail+'s weekly talk show.

There he explained how ‘uneasy’ Mr Eden felt watching the cancer free announcement video because it looked more like a ‘Hollywood trailer’ than anything.

It even went as far as to spark fears and concerns about Kate and the possibility of her turning into Meghna Markle.

While explaining it all Mr Eden even admitted, “Lots of people have said to me, ‘Oh you know it's just the sort of thing that Meghan would have loved to do, obviously being an actress and we don't want Catherine to turn into Meghan’.”

The video that the People’s Princess shared is on her Instagram account and features short story snippets of her walking through a forest with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis by her, and Prince William’s side.

A voiceover on top of it explained Kate’s feelings and emotions during cancer treatment.

Even King Charles’ Coronation had some old snaps tucked away in his video looking back on the year.

But Mr Eden is of a very different philosophy and said, “The royal family should be different. They should be dignified, not chasing this.”