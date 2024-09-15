Snoop Dogg credits fatherhood 'training' to Tupac Shakur

Snoop Dogg has always tried his best to be the best father along with managing his impeccable music career.

Back in 1993, when the artist dropped his widely successful album Doggystyle, he welcomed his first son, Corde Broadus, within a span of nine months, that is in August 1994.

As the bad decisions rapper has an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, he recalled the help of his famous pal and collaborator, Tupac Shakur, with his son.

“I was working on Tha Doggfather,” the 52-year-old artist stated, addressing his sophomore album, adding, “So when [Corde] was old enough able to pee and all that other s***, I started taking him to the studio with me... So I'm raising him around all of the homies.”

It was then Shakur met Snoop Dogg’s little one and started helping in raising the boy, giving The Next Episode hitmaker little reminders.

“Tupac loved him. It’s like his nephew. Tupac was a better dad than me,” Snoop remembered.

He continued, “We’ve been up here [in the recording studio for] three hours and we ain’t got him nothing to eat. It’s like I’m up here rapping and s***, I’m not being a father. [He was] training me.”