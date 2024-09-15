Heather Locklear reveals Tom Cruise's romantic side

Heather Locklear, a renowned American actress, shed light on her romantic connection with Tom Cruise and how it fizzled out.

According to People magazine, the Uptown Girl star called to mind her transient fling with Tom and shared the details of her first meeting with him during an audition while addressing the 90s Con Florida panel.

Locklear said, “We both did an audition for the film together — the two of us —and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I'm terrible,’” but "'He's even worse!’”

“Neither of us got that part by the way,” the 62-year-old actress added.

The Flirting with Forty star said that the Mission Impossible actor seemed like "a little baby boy," and she felt a bit older than him back then.

Remembering one instance with Tom, she articulated, “He ended up coming over to my house with Sean Penn. And they were just nice, but he was very, ‘yes ma'am’ to me, and I was like, ‘okay, sir.’”

Haether went on to confess that she and Tom had gone on a date, and Cruise even performed his famous Risky Business knee-slide move in front of her during their date.

However, despite his charm, the Top Gun star didn’t quite meet her expectations due to their different personalities.

It is pertinent to mention that although they were rumored to be a couple in the 1980s, Locklear confirmed they never had a second date.