'Speak No Evil' director unveils ‘most talented' actor he's worked with

Speak No Evil director James Watkins has named a renowned actor the "most talented" the director has ever worked with in a latest interview.



While talking to Variety, the director unveiled that it was none other than the Split actor James McAvoy, the antagonist in his new film, which is a remake of 2022 Danish psychological horror.

He also confessed that the truth was “most people never get the top person on their list.”

The 51-year-old director while talking about how he knew the 45-year-old actor "would be perfect for the villain" in Speak No Evil, said "I’m sure that lots of other brilliant actors could have played that role. But when I was writing it, I was thinking, 'James McAvoy’.”

Watkins went on to say, “I can just completely see him playing this character. There was a film he did called Filth, where he plays such a reprehensible character, but he brings tragedy in a way you just can’t quantify.

“The guy is awful, but somehow, James just gives you enough to keep you going, he said, adding, “And, Watkins called McAvoy a "gift" to the film.”

The director continued complementing the actor, saying, "James is a gift. He’s possibly the most talented actor I’ve ever worked with.”

“James, he’s incredibly relaxed on set. But then when he’s in it, he is so in it.

"He is aware of what he’s doing, but sometimes you can say to him, 'I like that thing you did.' And he’s like, 'Oh, did I do that?' The best actors, they don’t act. They are."



Speak No Evil was released globally on September 13, 2024.