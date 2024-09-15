Selling Sunset's Mary Bonnet recalls traumatic drug-filled encounter

Realtor and reality star Mary Bonnet has included a chapter on a traumatic drug-induced s**ual abuse encounter in her new memoir Selling Sunshine.

Bonnet has spoken at length on the encounter in her new book, referring to the culprit as Joe, Page Six revealed recently.

As per the excerpt of the sixth chapter 'Rock Bottom,' the luxury realtor met the man a decade ago on Memorial Day, stressing that the “repercussions” of that experience “still haunt [her].”

Bonnet revealed that she was invited to Joe’s home in Los Angeles, where she expected to be joined by another mutual friend. The plan was to “go out with a fun group.”

Joe then offered her a glass of “bright blue liquid” that he claimed was a vodka cocktail. Bonnet noted that the drink left her feeling “fuzzy” before she passed out.

“When I woke up, I was on Joe’s bed, with my arms pinned against his mattress, and my pants around my ankles. He was on top of me and inside of me,” Page Six quoted Bonnet, adding, she left the apartment “bawling and shaking.”



“I had to really put myself back in situations that I never want to be back in again and really think about it to describe the situations properly,” she continues, adding that she had to “talk to [her] therapist quite a bit.”

Ever since, Bonnet never went to people’s houses that she doesn’t know.

“I won’t be alone with any man that I haven’t been friends with for at least five years or who’s 100 percent gay, so I know I’m safe,” she explains.

In the aftermath, Bonnet, 44, told People that she received support from her husband, Romain Bonnet, whom she married in 2018, as well as fellow realtors and castmates Amanza Smith, Taye Diggs, and ex-turned-colleague Jason Oppenheim.

Selling Sunshine: Surviving Teenage Motherhood, Thriving in Luxury Real Estate, and Finally Finding My Voice will be available on September 24.