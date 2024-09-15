Jennie Garth regrets working in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' reboot

Jennie Garth has expressed regret of taking part in a reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210.



Garth, who took part alongside original co-stars Shannen Doherty and Tori Spelling, expressed that she now “wishes she had never signed on to it.”

In an interview with PEOPLE, the 52-year-old actress said, "I wish I hadn’t done it. No offense to them.”

The producer was a friend of a friend, and I remember he came over in my living room, sat me down, billed it as this chance of a lifetime, she said, adding, "He asked me to do it and I didn’t know how to say no then. But the people were very nice and all the best to them."

Her costar Gabrielle Carteris added, "I never wanted to [do it]. I was so shocked they were doing a new show. I was like, is it like, they long so much you’re just going to try to reinvent it over and over?"

Brian Austin Green, the show’s other cast member also added, "No offense at all, it’s to me, we did 10 years of that show and it’s like okay, done."