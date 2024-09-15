Jennifer Lopez erupts into tears with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted outside the Beverly Hills Hotel for the first time amid their divorce proceedings.

On the verge of separation, the couple went outside for lunch with their kids in an attempt to keep family life on track, but the Get On the Floor hitmaker and the Argo star were apparently seen involved in a heated conversation.

In one photo, they were pictured sharing kisses as they greeted. In a second snap, it seemed like Ben was saying something to her, with his arms out as he leaned in.

Another picture showed them sitting in their car, and it looked like Jennifer was wiping away tears as she raised her hands up to her eyes, making people think she might have been upset.

The reunion happened in front of Ben’s kids, Finn, 15, and Samuel, 12. Jennifer’s 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max, were also there.

Moreover, Ben dressed casually, wearing a dark blue button-down shirt, blue jeans, and Jordans. He opted for sunglasses to complete his look.

While Jennifer flaunted her smartness in a black crop top and fitted flared black jeans with a brown hobo bag.

Additionally, Jennifer’s most noticeable accessory was her wedding ring, which left fans baffled. The diamond band was clearly visible as she walked with her hands out of her pockets, but she wore it on her little finger, sparking speculation. However, on her ring finger, she had a gold band with her name on it.

For those unaware, the couple got married in 2022 in Las Vegas and filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court in August this year.