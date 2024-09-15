Margaret Qualley gets candid about clashing with ‘The Substance' director

Margaret Qualley, who will soon star in Demi Moore’s The Substance, got candid about clashing with the film director Coralie Fargeat over her body shape.



Qualley plays provocative TV aerobics instructor in a feminist body-horror thriller for which she did an intense physical training to adjust into the film role.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the actress, who plays character called Sue, shared while initially filming the movie she was in a disagreement with the director over her character's physical presentation.

It is to be noted that the personal trainers were drafted in to help the actress attain Sue's athletic physique, however, the director was unhappy with the results.

"So I had to be like, OK, well, I did what you said and you’re not happy,” Qualley said, adding, “So I guess I’ll take matters into my own hands.”

Of Sue's well-endowed appearance, the 29-year-old actress added, “There was no magic boob potion, so we had to glue those on.”

“Coralie found an incredible prosthetic team to endow me with the rack of a lifetime, just not my lifetime, “ the actress maintained.

Billed as a "body horror," The Substance features Moore as an over-the-hill fitness queen who takes a mystery black market drug to create a younger, sexier version of herself, played by Qualley.



The film is scheduled to be theatrically released globally on September 20, 2024.