 
Geo News

Ruth Langsford gears up for 'fierce' divorce proceedings

Ruth Langsford and estranged husband Eamonn Holmes have decided to part ways after 14 years of marriage

By
Web Desk
|

September 15, 2024

Ruth Langsford gears up for fierce divorce proceedings
Ruth Langsford gears up for 'fierce' divorce proceedings 

Ruth Langsford might just not spare her estranged husband, Eamonn Holmes.

Reportedly the famous television presenter has hired a rather “fierce” divorce attorney to negotiate a settlement with Holmes.

As per The Sun, it is Catherine Costley who has been hired by the Loose Women host, to deal with the matters of a 14-year-long marriage coming to an end.

Divorce lawyer Costley was an apprentice of Baroness Fiona Shackleton, Britain's highest-profile divorce lawyer who has most famously represented Charles in his split from Diana back in 1996.

Additionally, Baroness Shackleton, who was famously known as Steel Magnolia, has also worked with A-list stars including Paul McCartney, Liam Gallagher and Madonna.

In May, Langsford and Holmes were reported to be going through the process of divorcing after work duties “took their marriage in different directions.”

“Ruth Langsford and Eamon Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing,” a spokesperson for the couple stated.

Langsford and Holmes, who married each other in 2010 and have now decided to part ways after 14 years together, are still “determined to stay friends and keep things amicable," the representative noted.

Halsey details inspiration behind album 'The Great Impersonator'
Halsey details inspiration behind album 'The Great Impersonator'
King Charles, Prince Harry's reconciliation soon after monarch olive branch video
King Charles, Prince Harry's reconciliation soon after monarch olive branch
Kate Middleton health: royal fans receive exciting news after Princess video video
Kate Middleton health: royal fans receive exciting news after Princess video
Shocking claim puts spotlight on Joaquin Phoenix's career
Shocking claim puts spotlight on Joaquin Phoenix's career
Jennifer Lopez's first husband makes shocking claim against singer
Jennifer Lopez's first husband makes shocking claim against singer
Kate Middleton into a slick celebrity due to Buckingham Palace
Kate Middleton into a slick celebrity due to Buckingham Palace
King Charles takes big step for Harry after secret meetings with Kate Middleton video
King Charles takes big step for Harry after secret meetings with Kate Middleton
Jennifer Lopez erupts into tears with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez erupts into tears with Ben Affleck