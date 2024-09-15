Ruth Langsford gears up for 'fierce' divorce proceedings

Ruth Langsford might just not spare her estranged husband, Eamonn Holmes.

Reportedly the famous television presenter has hired a rather “fierce” divorce attorney to negotiate a settlement with Holmes.

As per The Sun, it is Catherine Costley who has been hired by the Loose Women host, to deal with the matters of a 14-year-long marriage coming to an end.

Divorce lawyer Costley was an apprentice of Baroness Fiona Shackleton, Britain's highest-profile divorce lawyer who has most famously represented Charles in his split from Diana back in 1996.

Additionally, Baroness Shackleton, who was famously known as Steel Magnolia, has also worked with A-list stars including Paul McCartney, Liam Gallagher and Madonna.

In May, Langsford and Holmes were reported to be going through the process of divorcing after work duties “took their marriage in different directions.”

“Ruth Langsford and Eamon Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing,” a spokesperson for the couple stated.

Langsford and Holmes, who married each other in 2010 and have now decided to part ways after 14 years together, are still “determined to stay friends and keep things amicable," the representative noted.