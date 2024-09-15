 
Natalie Portman oozes glamour in glittery gown as she wins major award

Natalie Portman recently attended Deauville American Film Festival in France

September 15, 2024

Natalie Portman made a fashion statement of pure glamour as she attended the 50th Deauville American Film Festival in France.

Portman received the Deauville 2024 Talent Award from French acting legend Isabelle Adjani during the ceremony.

When it was announced that the My Blueberry Nights star had been chosen for the honour, bosses of the festival noted that her versatility was the reason behind it.

A representative said, “All of these roles (Natalie’s movie roles) are marked by her ambivalent presence, a blend of strength and fragility."

“Throughout her journey, she has been able to prove her ability to portray all types of characters with depth and accuracy,” they added.

Portman was also given a dedicated beach locker room on the Promenade des Planches during the 50th anniversary of the film festival.

For the star-studded event, the 43-year-old actress wore a glittery textured gown with puffy sleeves.

She paired the black-and-silver outfit with a black belt around her cinched middle and styled the whole thing out with an abstract choker around her neck.

