Photo: Ryan Reynolds to buy out Justin Baldoni for Blake Lively: Source

Ryan Reynolds has reportedly intervened in his wife, Blake Lively’s feud with Justin Baldoni.

As fans will be aware, the 40-year-old actress was accused of “insensitively” promoting It Ends With Us, a film based off Colleen Hoover's novel about an abusive relationship, like a romance movie.

On the other hand, the movie’s director Justin was praised for his powerful speech about domestic violence amid his accusations against Blake.

Now, an insider shared with Life & Style that the Deadpool & Wolverine hitmaker has come to the rescue of his dear wife.

An insider began, “Ryan is willing to offer millions to Blake’s director and costar, Justin Baldoni, in an attempt to buy out his stake in the franchise.”

The confidante went on to mention that this way “Blake can continue her role without having to work with Baldoni, with whom she clashed.”

“This is the biggest film Blake has ever made,” the source said of the Gossip Girl alum.

Before signing off from the chat, the insider maintained, “Ryan wants to make sure she isn’t replaced in the sequel!”