Photo: Luke Wilson 'spooked by' Kevin Costner's 'Horizon' failure: Report

Luke Wilson is reportedly disappointed by the box office failure of Kevin Costner’s passion project, Horizon: An American Saga.

Now, an insider shared with Life & Style, “Luke was a true believer when he signed up for Horizon” to play the role of Matthew Van Weyden.

“It was a full buy-in to Kevin’s vision and the idea that his giant fan base would show up and make this the surprise hit of the summer,” the source also revealed.

However, Luke’s expectations for the movie turned into dismay when the Western movie only made $11 million on its opening weekend.

The source also claimed, “Flash forward a couple of months, and Luke looks like he’s seen a ghost.”

“He’s just been seriously spooked by how badly the movie did, especially with the critics,” the confidante also explained.

Before signing off from the chat, the source explained, “It just doesn’t make sense to him, and he’s freaked out by it.”

It is pertinent to mention that Kevin self-financed this four-part series film with a sum of $38 million.