 
Geo News

Luke Wilson 'spooked by' Kevin Costner's 'Horizon' failure: Report

Luke Wilson played the role of Matthew Van Weyden in Kevin Costner's 'passion' project

By
Web Desk
|

September 15, 2024

Photo: Luke Wilson spooked by Kevin Costners Horizon failure: Report
Photo: Luke Wilson 'spooked by' Kevin Costner's 'Horizon' failure: Report

Luke Wilson is reportedly disappointed by the box office failure of Kevin Costner’s passion project, Horizon: An American Saga.

Now, an insider shared with Life & Style, “Luke was a true believer when he signed up for Horizon” to play the role of Matthew Van Weyden.

“It was a full buy-in to Kevin’s vision and the idea that his giant fan base would show up and make this the surprise hit of the summer,” the source also revealed.

However, Luke’s expectations for the movie turned into dismay when the Western movie only made $11 million on its opening weekend.

The source also claimed, “Flash forward a couple of months, and Luke looks like he’s seen a ghost.”

“He’s just been seriously spooked by how badly the movie did, especially with the critics,” the confidante also explained.

Before signing off from the chat, the source explained, “It just doesn’t make sense to him, and he’s freaked out by it.”

It is pertinent to mention that Kevin self-financed this four-part series film with a sum of $38 million.

Here's why JoJo Siwa will vote for Anna Delvey on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Here's why JoJo Siwa will vote for Anna Delvey on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Prince Harry turning ‘disgusting' to be around
Prince Harry turning ‘disgusting' to be around
The Weeknd sparks confusion among fans with its cryptic message
The Weeknd sparks confusion among fans with its cryptic message
Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce 'because' of Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce 'because' of Jennifer Garner
Tony Hale wants THIS new emotion in potential 'Inside Out 3'
Tony Hale wants THIS new emotion in potential 'Inside Out 3'
Joey Fatone reflects on challenges in way of NSYNC reunion tour
Joey Fatone reflects on challenges in way of NSYNC reunion tour
Cillian Murphy showcases toned physique in new viral picture
Cillian Murphy showcases toned physique in new viral picture
Khloe Kardashian 'addicted' to plastic surgery after criticism: Source
Khloe Kardashian 'addicted' to plastic surgery after criticism: Source