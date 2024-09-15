BTS’ V shows off military leave fun with a special friend

BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung, who goes by the name V, was spotted enjoying his military break and making the most of it with his close friend Park Hyo Shin.

The actress Jeong Sun-ah shared a selfie with V on her Instagram, saying, "I think I’ll become an ARMY now," on September 14, which garnered the attention of BTS Army.

In the picture, the FAKE LOVE singer gave a thumbs-up and winked at the camera.

A plethora of comments were made under the Instagram post of Shim, and one fan wrote, "I love how Taehyung has gotten so big and bulky, but the way he smiles with his whole heart remains the same."



Another fan showered her with gratitude for giving them V’s update, saying, "OMG!! Thank you for sharing Taehyung updates with us."

Moreover, the heartthrob singer of BTS can be seen in shorter hair with a buzz cut on the side, and his skin looked a bit tanned due to constantly serving the military.

V flaunted his looks by wearing a white T-shirt and jeans. He accessorised his look with a wristwatch and a black-printed bandana around his neck for his day out.

It is pertinent to mention that, as per the report of Korean media outlet Allkpop, 28-year-old V went with his 43-year-old best friend to watch Chicago the Musical.