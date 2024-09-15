Here's why JoJo Siwa will vote for Anna Delvey on 'Dancing with the Stars'

JoJo Siwa has shared her support to Anna Delvey in the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.

Siwa, who competed on the show in 2021, expressed her excitement about the new season during the Christian Cowan SS25 show at New York Fashion Week.

According to PEOPLE magazine, Siwa revealed that she is particularly enthusiastic about voting for Delvey, who is partnered with Siwa’s best friend, Ezra Sosa.

She said, "My best friend in the whole entire world, Ezra [Sosa], it's his first season as a pro, and he's partnered with Anna Delvey, so I've got to vote for them."

The actress and singer added, "I'm so excited. I'll be there [for the premiere] on the 17th. I can't wait."

Besides Delvey and Sosa, Siwa will also cheer on her former dance partner Jenna Johnson, who is paired with Joey Graziadei from The Bachelor.

The upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars features a mix of celebrities including Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks, Beverly Hills, 90210 actress Tori Spelling, and NBA champion Dwight Howard.