Joey Fatone reflects on challenges in way of NSYNC reunion tour

Joey Fatone has some ideas for a potential *NSync reunion tour, even though there aren’t any plans for it as of yet.

The ‘90s boy band included members Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick along with Fatone. The band split in 2002, but reunited for the Trolls Band Togethersong Better Place in 2023.

“The hardest part about that is, I think, we all [haven’t] had our brains together in a long time,” Fatone told Us Weekly.

“All of us have probably different views, different points, different ideas, completely different things [to include] … now that we have been separated as a group,” he reflected.

“In general, would you wanna put the old hits out? Of course, that’s what we would do [and] that’s what I would like to see,” Fatone added. “That’s probably what would happen if we did go on tour, but I think for us to do it, it’s gonna be a collection of a lot of different things that we do.”

He went on to explain what their tour would contain: “If we happen to go on tour and if it happens to take place, people are probably gonna see something they’ve never seen before — and everything they’ve seen before.”

Fatone also mentioned the track he’d make sure made their list, saying that he’d add I Thought She Knew to the tracklist.

“It always was always my favorite,” Joey Fatone shared.