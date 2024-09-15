Photo: Jeremy Allen White following in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s footsteps: Source

Jeremy Allen White is reportedly obsessing over his diet and workout routine.

Before starring in the movie, Iron Claw, the Bear star reportedly adopted an intense workout routine

As per Life & Style’s insider, “He packed on 40 pounds of muscle for his role in the Iron Claw.”

The source also claimed, “But it took him over a year of twice-a-day workouts in the gym and a very extreme diet that consisted mostly of chicken breast and broccoli.”

“He loved the transformation, but it’s not a case of gaining muscle and then just slacking off,” the source claimed and added, “He wants to maintain it, which means he needs to continue his obsessive diet and workout plan.”

For this reason, Jeremy “does 500 pushups a day and the same number of pullups, and crunches,” the source shared with the outlet.

“But he also hits the gym pretty much every day and does a bodybuilder style weightlifting routine that would make Arnold Schwarzenegger proud,” the source even addressed.

“To stay lean, he jumps rope, sometimes for 30 minutes at a time, which might not sound like a lot, but it’s incredibly intense,” they remarked in conclusion.