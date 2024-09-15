Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's love story earns spot in new kids' book

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship is getting a special mention in a new children's book.

The Kelce Brothers: A Little Golden Book Biography will be released on October 15.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the book focuses on the lives of NFL stars Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce.

It also includes a section about Travis' high-profile romance with the Blank Space hitmaker. The book describes, Taylor's enthusiastic support, including cheering Travis on the Super Bowl in February 2024, where the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers.

The couple's relationship has been public since they confirmed it in October 2023.

They have been supportive of each other, with Travis being spotted at Taylor's Eras Tour concerts, while she attended many of the NFL star's football games.

The Little Golden Book, which will be on shelves from October, is written by Apple Jordan and illustrated by Macky Pamintuan, offering young readers an inspiring look at the Kelce brothers.

It covers their achievements and personal interests, providing an engaging read for kids.