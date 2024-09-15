Carmen Electra reveals how Prince helped her when she was homeless

Prince was there for Carmen Electra during her struggle in Hollywood

Carmen Electra has opened up about her financial struggle before she made it in Hollywood through hit show Baywatch.

Electra, 52, said that she was once homeless while she struggled to land big gigs, ultimately her rise to fame happened after Prince discovered her.

During an appearance at the 90s Con Florida panel, the actress revealed her past struggles and Prince's contribution to her career.

“I was homeless in L.A., I’m not from a rich family or anything like that,” she shared.

“I knew where I needed to be in N.Y. or L.A. So there was a lot of struggling, and I didn’t really know what I was going to do. But I just started to try things and come out of my shell really. So that’s the beginning,” she added.

Elektra said she was finally “discovered” by Prince, who advised her to change her name to Carmen Electra. The Purple Rain hitmaker also produced her self-titled debut studio album, and encouraged her to be an opening act on one of his tours in Europe.

“He just set me up, and he was so supportive. With his support, I got a tad bit more confident, and just tried things and tried to keep that in mind with all my insecurities that I still have,” Carmen Elektra noted of Prince.