 
Geo News

Prince Harry ‘big house' would happily store Queen money

Prince Harry is happy to receive inheritance money from Queen Elizabeth II

By
Web Desk
|

September 16, 2024

Prince Harry would happily accept Queen Elizabeth II’s inheritance money, it is conjectured.

The Duke of Sussex, who is due to receive £8million from the late Queen as he turns 40, would not deny the cash.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold told the New York Post: "I've no doubt that Harry will accept it.

"It’s money that’s owed to him, money that’s coming to him. I don’t think he will decline the money.

"It’s inheritance so it’s his right. It's already something that has been set in place for years now."

Meanwhile, Royal author Hugo Vickers also told The Sun: "No doubt it would be helpful because I think he leads a very expensive lifestyle.

"Hopefully he will put the money to good use. £8million can disappear pretty fast in a place like Montecito.

"The couple have an enormous staff, a big house to maintain, and cars,” he added.

"Harry has to pay for his own security too which we know he takes very seriously,” the expert noted.

Kate Middleton's brother James shares surprising details about William's first impression
Kate Middleton's brother James shares surprising details about William's first impression
'Speak No Evil' director compares movie moment with 'Stranger Things'
'Speak No Evil' director compares movie moment with 'Stranger Things'
Angelina Jolie sparks rare connection with Akala: Report
Angelina Jolie sparks rare connection with Akala: Report
'Full House' stars reveal where their characters would be now
'Full House' stars reveal where their characters would be now
Royal family wishes Prince Harry 40th birthday only to 'avoid criticism', expert claims
Royal family wishes Prince Harry 40th birthday only to 'avoid criticism', expert claims
'James Bond' star gets honest about future in franchise
'James Bond' star gets honest about future in franchise
Taylor Swift likes to be connected to Travis Kelce: Report
Taylor Swift likes to be connected to Travis Kelce: Report
Margaret Qualley details 'cute' Jack Antonoff proposal
Margaret Qualley details 'cute' Jack Antonoff proposal