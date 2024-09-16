Prince Harry ‘big house' would happily store Queen money

Prince Harry would happily accept Queen Elizabeth II’s inheritance money, it is conjectured.



The Duke of Sussex, who is due to receive £8million from the late Queen as he turns 40, would not deny the cash.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold told the New York Post: "I've no doubt that Harry will accept it.

"It’s money that’s owed to him, money that’s coming to him. I don’t think he will decline the money.

"It’s inheritance so it’s his right. It's already something that has been set in place for years now."

Meanwhile, Royal author Hugo Vickers also told The Sun: "No doubt it would be helpful because I think he leads a very expensive lifestyle.

"Hopefully he will put the money to good use. £8million can disappear pretty fast in a place like Montecito.

"The couple have an enormous staff, a big house to maintain, and cars,” he added.

"Harry has to pay for his own security too which we know he takes very seriously,” the expert noted.