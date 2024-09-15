'Full House' stars reveal where their characters would be now

'Full House' stars Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber have shed light on their characters' futures

Four years after the series finale of Fuller House, stars Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber have weighed in on where their characters would be now.

The Full House stars attended the ‘90s Con in Daytona Beach and reflected on their characters Joey Gladstone, D.J. Tanner-Fuller and Kimmy Gibbler’s futures.

Per People, Bure said her character D.J. would be with her husband Steve Hale (Scott Weinger) and they’d be “raising her kids and just living their best karaoke life."

Barber, 48, on the other hand, said Kimmy would be "an empty-nester," since her daughter Ramona went off to college, adding that she’d be "knitting, with cats."

"And you have a nest full of ostrich eggs," quipped Coulier, 64.

Sharing his take on Joey’s future, Coulier said he’d be "living in a van at Venice Beach, with a woodchuck puppet."

"And the side [of the van] lifts up, and it's a hot dog stand," Coulier added. "Very industrious. Joey's Hot Dogs. I went out on my own — I figured it was time to move out, finally."

Coulier now hosts the rewatch program Full House Rewind, which he says “gives us a chance to relive all the memories, and talk about all the good times we had, and how much love we have for each other to this day. It's a chance to just relive all those moments with our fans."

"And it's great to have the stories recorded somewhere, so when we're old and senile someday, we can be like, 'Oh yeah, remember the time?'" Barber added.

Full House starred John Stamos as Jesse Katsopolis, Bob Saget as Danny Tanner, along with Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron, and Andrea Barber.