Photo: Angelina Jolie sparks rare connection with Akala: Report

Angelina Jolie is reportedly growing close to Akala, a British rapper, journalist, author, activist and poet.

According to an insider privy to In Touch Weekly, the duo “first bonded over their shared love of activism and humanitarianism, and then a connection sparked.”

“They both have their own production companies, so they’ve been looking for a project to work together on as well,” the source also mentioned.

They even addressed, “He’s been such a refreshing influence in her life and someone she can really lean on and trust because he’s so discreet. He’s like a vault, and he’s very protective of her and her kids.”

“His girlfriend is in the picture and Akala and Angelina were very quick to get the media briefed that there’s nothing going on because he’s attached,” the insider added.

In addition to this, the insider established that Akala and Angelina are just friends right now, but there is a possibility of romance between the two.

“And it’s true, his girlfriend is there quite frequently. But Angelina sees him alone as well, and she talks to him quite a lot too,” the insider continued.

Wrapping up the discussion, they teased, “So it’s a bit of a head-scratcher for friends because the girlfriend is either the most tolerant person out there or the least insecure, given that he’s getting really close with one of the most beautiful women on the planet, who happens to be single.”