Khloe Kardashian enjoys under water trip with kids

Khloe Kardashian enjoys trip to under sea with kids

Khloe Kardashian is spending some quality time with her kids True and Tatum.



The 40-year-old reality TV star took to her official social media account to document her Mermaid-themed family outing with her kids as well as Dream Kardashian, who is the daughter of Khloe's brother Rob Kardashian.

The post began with a photo of True and Dream while posing near a surface that appeared to be rock in dark lights at the CAMP and Disney’s The Little Mermaid immersive experience in Los Angeles.

"Took the kids to the Little Mermaid experience," Khloe wrote on the photo.

The following snap features Khloe holding a treasure hunt map that reads, "Some of my treasures are missing! I wonder if my father took them. Or were they washed away by the ocean current. They’ve got to be here somewhere! Hmm."

The treasure hunt was lost items of Aerial, a Disney mermaid, drawn on the guide.

Khloe then shared a clip of True donning a pink top and white-pink ombre shorts while she was climbing stairs saying, "This is the whale bones!"

Moreover, the mother of two shared a detailed excursion of her trip on her official Snapchat account.

With one of the photos she wrote, "Thanks for having us! We had the best time."

For those unversed, the Good American co-founder shares her children with ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson.