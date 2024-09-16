 
Geo News

Khloe Kardashian enjoys under water trip with kids

'The Kardashians' star shared glimpses into her under the sea mermaid-themed adventure with her kids

By
Web Desk
|

September 16, 2024

Khloe Kardashian enjoys trip to under sea with kids
Khloe Kardashian enjoys trip to under sea with kids

Khloe Kardashian is spending some quality time with her kids True and Tatum.

The 40-year-old reality TV star took to her official social media account to document her Mermaid-themed family outing with her kids as well as Dream Kardashian, who is the daughter of Khloe's brother Rob Kardashian.

The post began with a photo of True and Dream while posing near a surface that appeared to be rock in dark lights at the CAMP and Disney’s The Little Mermaid immersive experience in Los Angeles.

"Took the kids to the Little Mermaid experience," Khloe wrote on the photo.

The following snap features Khloe holding a treasure hunt map that reads, "Some of my treasures are missing! I wonder if my father took them. Or were they washed away by the ocean current. They’ve got to be here somewhere! Hmm."

The treasure hunt was lost items of Aerial, a Disney mermaid, drawn on the guide.

Khloe Kardashian enjoys under water trip with kids
Khloe Kardashian enjoys under water trip with kids

Khloe then shared a clip of True donning a pink top and white-pink ombre shorts while she was climbing stairs saying, "This is the whale bones!"

Moreover, the mother of two shared a detailed excursion of her trip on her official Snapchat account.

With one of the photos she wrote, "Thanks for having us! We had the best time."

For those unversed, the Good American co-founder shares her children with ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Sydney Sweeney shares rare photo with her fiance Jonathan Davino
Sydney Sweeney shares rare photo with her fiance Jonathan Davino
Prince Harry ‘big house' would happily store Queen money
Prince Harry ‘big house' would happily store Queen money
Jennifer Garner falls in 'love' again: 'She's very happy'
Jennifer Garner falls in 'love' again: 'She's very happy'
Donald Trump reacts to Taylor Swift support for rival
Donald Trump reacts to Taylor Swift support for rival
'Impressed' Victoria Beckham to 'play cupid' for Tom Brady: Report
'Impressed' Victoria Beckham to 'play cupid' for Tom Brady: Report
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck prioritize kids amid split: Souce
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck prioritize kids amid split: Souce
Kate Middleton's brother James shares surprising details about William's first impression
Kate Middleton's brother James shares surprising details about William's first impression
'Speak No Evil' director compares movie moment with 'Stranger Things'
'Speak No Evil' director compares movie moment with 'Stranger Things'