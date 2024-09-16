Jennifer Garner falls in 'love' again: 'She's very happy'

Jennifer Garner is having her best times with John Miller as insiders say she "loved" him and they are very "happy."



"She loves [Miller]," the snitch revealed, adding the pair, who were first connected in 2018, "are serious. He’s also a co-parent and understands her priority."

Sources say the Deadpool & Wolverine star spent her weekend with him after her ex Ben Affleck was on duty to look after the kids.

"Their relationship is fun and easy-going," the tipster tattled to People. "She's very happy."

In other news, Jennifer and Ben after their divorce filing reunited for lunch with their children.

The family went to the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, as a mole squealed to the outlet, "They all came together for a fun lunch so the kids could hang out."

"[Jennifer's] trying to be friendly with Ben. They are still moving forward with the divorce though. They are working out financial details amicably."

"A divorce is never easy, but Jennifer doesn't want to be selfish about it," they spilled.

"The kids always got along and have fun together. It makes her happy seeing the kids happy together. Happy kids are her priority," the insider concluded.