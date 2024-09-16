Sydney Sweeney shares rare photo with her fiance Jonathan Davino

Sydney Sweeney is sharing a peek into her fun day spent with fiance Jonathan Davino



The 27-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on September 15, to share a series of photos with her fiance and friends.

The group took a trip to the theme park located in Universal City, California.

"Came for @horrornights stayed for the minions," Sweeney wrote in the caption, referring to the famous character of Despicable Me.

The carousel first photo features Sweeney posing in front of the iconic Universal Studios arch with Davino and her friends.

Sweeney and her group of friends wore merchandise paying tribute to the Despicable Me franchise, some were donning minions themed caps while others were sporting minions t-shirts.

Sweeney usually keeps her relationship with her fiance out of the spotlight, however, here she can be seen wrapping her arm around her fiance.

The Euphoria star also posted videos from the theme park while enjoying the visit to Mario and The Simpsons- themed attractions.

The actress concluded her carousel with a snap of her group, standing next to her fiance, who wore a t-shirt which appeared to have 'Sydney' written on it.

It is pertinent to mention that Sweeney and Davino got engaged in 2022.