 
Geo News

Sydney Sweeney shares rare photo with her fiance Jonathan Davino

The actress enjoyed valuable time with Jonathan Davino, who got engaged in 2022

By
Web Desk
|

September 16, 2024

Sydney Sweeney shares rare photo with her fiance Jonathan Davino
Sydney Sweeney shares rare photo with her fiance Jonathan Davino

Sydney Sweeney is sharing a peek into her fun day spent with fiance Jonathan Davino

The 27-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on September 15, to share a series of photos with her fiance and friends.

The group took a trip to the theme park located in Universal City, California.

Sydney Sweeney shares rare photo with her fiance Jonathan Davino

"Came for @horrornights stayed for the minions," Sweeney wrote in the caption, referring to the famous character of Despicable Me.

The carousel first photo features Sweeney posing in front of the iconic Universal Studios arch with Davino and her friends.

Sweeney and her group of friends wore merchandise paying tribute to the Despicable Me franchise, some were donning minions themed caps while others were sporting minions t-shirts.

Sweeney usually keeps her relationship with her fiance out of the spotlight, however, here she can be seen wrapping her arm around her fiance.

The Euphoria star also posted videos from the theme park while enjoying the visit to Mario and The Simpsons- themed attractions.

The actress concluded her carousel with a snap of her group, standing next to her fiance, who wore a t-shirt which appeared to have 'Sydney' written on it.

It is pertinent to mention that Sweeney and Davino got engaged in 2022.

Donald Trump reacts to Taylor Swift support for rival
Donald Trump reacts to Taylor Swift support for rival
'Impressed' Victoria Beckham to 'play cupid' for Tom Brady: Report
'Impressed' Victoria Beckham to 'play cupid' for Tom Brady: Report
Kate Middleton's brother James shares surprising details about William's first impression
Kate Middleton's brother James shares surprising details about William's first impression
'Speak No Evil' director compares movie moment with 'Stranger Things'
'Speak No Evil' director compares movie moment with 'Stranger Things'
Angelina Jolie sparks rare connection with Akala: Report
Angelina Jolie sparks rare connection with Akala: Report
'Full House' stars reveal where their characters would be now
'Full House' stars reveal where their characters would be now
Royal family wishes Prince Harry 40th birthday only to 'avoid criticism', expert claims
Royal family wishes Prince Harry 40th birthday only to 'avoid criticism', expert claims
'James Bond' star gets honest about future in franchise
'James Bond' star gets honest about future in franchise