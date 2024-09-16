Emmys 2024: Biggest wins, highest nominations and everything that took stage

Television's biggest night Emmys Awards paid tributes to exceptional series, shows, and stars on Sunday.

Shōgun, Baby Reindeer, and The Bear headlined big wins in their respective Emmys categories while Hacks also left a mark with three awards.



Here's a look at last night's tally!

Primetime shows that stole the limelight



The Bear: 4 wins

Baby Reindeer: 4 wins

Shōgun: 4 wins

Hacks: 3 wins

How Shōgun stood out this year's Emmys

While Shōgun dominated the night with four biggest awards of the night, the Japanese-language TV series also received breakthrough nominations—a total of 25 nominations!

This positions Shōgun as a drama series with the second-most nominations in history after Games of Thrones, which bagged 32 nominations back in 2019.

As for the wins, Shōgun took home trophies for best drama, best directing for a drama series, outstanding lead actor in a drama series and outstanding lead actress in a drama series.

Baby Reindeer's Richard Gadd makes a tearjerker speech

It was a major victory for Baby Reindeer being a limited series—a whopping four wins!

Lead actor and writer, Richard Gadd, was awarded outstanding lead actor and outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie.

"Look, 10 years ago, I was down and out, right?" he said, referring to his own story documented on Baby Reindeer. "I never, ever thought I'd get my life together. I never, ever thought I'd be able to rectify myself with what had happened to me and get myself back on my feet again," Gadd said on being awarded for outstanding writing.

On his second, he was simply stunned to beat Jon Hamm in the category for outstanding actor in a limited series.



"I wasn't expecting this one at all and I didn’t prepare. I mean, this is not Jon Hamm. I’m your biggest fan! And I told you for ages last night over and over again. But, but like this is nothing in the world," Gadd said in his second acceptance speech.

Gadd's costar Jessica Gunning, who plays serial harasser and lawyer, Martha, also won outstanding actress in the limited series category.

The Netflix hit show also headlined the category for outstanding limited or anthology series at the Emmys last night.

A look at Hack's performance at the Emmys

Hacks, a show business satire, won best comedy series—a shocking defeat to The Bear, which was majorly anticipated to lead the category.

Jimmy Kimmel shades Jon Stewart after losing to him

Jimmy Kimmel also took the stage last night but not to receive but give tributes. Kimmel was lined up to honour comedian Bob Newhart in the deceased industry professional category when he slid in a message for Stewart.

"He [Newhart] got his first Emmy nomination in 1962 and did not win one until 2013, 51 years later, which is a great lesson."



"And that lesson is: Jon Stewart, you should be ashamed of yourself. You said you were retiring," he jokingly jabbed, referring to Stewart's return to hosting shows after a nine-year hiatus.

Kimmel's ABC talk show was up against Jon Stewart's The Daily Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for outstanding talk series.