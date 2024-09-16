 
Kate Middleton ‘outshines' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry without even trying

Kate Middleton ‘feels no pressure’ to compete with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk
|

September 16, 2024

Kate Middleton does not feel any kind of pressure to “compete” with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as the Princess remains a “more popular figure globally” than the Sussexes despite cancer journey.

Kate, who recently revealed that she is now cancer-free after a long break from royal duties, won't feel pressured to undertake international tours to compete with Meghan and Harry.

Speaking with GB News, royal commentator Gareth Russell noted that while Harry and Meghan's recent tours received positive coverage, they didn't garner the same attention as official royal visits.

Hence, he said that the public is still interested in the Princess of Wales than in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, before claiming that Kate will soon embark on a royal tour once she is well.

“I don't think the pressure is mounting on the Prince and Princess of Wales in terms of competing with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” he told the publication.

“In terms of global interest in them, and certainly within Britain and even America, the Prince and Princess of Wales are figures generally of much greater interest to most people than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” he added.

The expert continued: “The tours that the Sussexes have undertaken recently have certainly gone successfully, but they haven't garnered the same kind of attention that a royal tour necessarily would.

“We're still not seeing, at the minute, a massive uptick in the amount of public interest in the Sussexes compared to, say, the interest in the Princess of Wales.

“I think there certainly will be interest in new royal tours once the Princess of Wales is well.”

