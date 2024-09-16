 
Scooter Braun joins Taylor Swift against famous politician

Scooter Braun called out a famous US politician for insulting Taylor Swift

September 16, 2024

Scooter Braun recently supported Taylor Swift against the 78-year-old US politician who declared he despises the singer.

It all started with a tweet posted by Donald Trump on X (formally known as Twitter) on Sunday in which he wrote in an all-capitalised message: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

Picture courtesy: X
Picture courtesy: X

However, Braun, who shares a complicated history with the Shake It Off hitmaker, stood up for her and commented on X: “Shake it off Donald. (sic)"

For the unversed, the 43-year-old former music manager fell out with Swift after he bought the rights to her master recordings, allegedly slapping her with restrictions on performing her hits live.

Picture courtesy: Instagram
Picture courtesy: Instagram

His tweet against the politician comes few days after the Love Story singer’s Instagram post in which she endorsed voting for Kamala Harris against Trump for November’s presidential race.

In a post, the 34-year-old singer wrote, “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 presidential election. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

Her Instagram message drove more than 400,000 visitors to the vote.gov site in under a day.

